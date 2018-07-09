Has France Ever Won the World Cup?

France is headed to the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 2006, after defeating Uruguay 2-0 on Friday.

Despite 15 World Cup appearances, Les Blues have only won the title once in 1998. Their 3-0 victory was sweetened by the fact that they won on home soil, when they hosted the tournament for the first time since 1938. It is estimated that 1.5 million fans gathered in the streets to celebrate the victory.

The 1998 squad was nicknamed the "Rainbow Team" because of the diversity of their members. The team was stocked with top talent, including Zinedine Zidane, who scored two goals in the final, Lilian Thuram, Didier Deschamps and Marcel Desailly.

This year, France is headed back to the semifinals since last reaching that stage in 2006, when they beat Portugal 1-0. However, they went on to lose the finals to Italy 5-3 on penalty kicks.