The U.S. men's national team will face at least five top-20 opponents this fall with the addition of Colombia to their "Kickoff Series" slate.
After missing out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the U.S. men's national team is refocusing as the new World Cup cycle begins this fall. U.S. Soccer has scheduled a six-match "Kickoff Series" for the rest of 2018 as the team begins a new four-year journey.
The USMNT will face five top-20 opponents in the series. A additional contest in October has yet to be finalized.
On Thursday, U.S. Soccer announced a game against Colombia on Oct. 11.
Take a look at the schedule below (all times ET):
Sept. 7: Brazil vs. USA, 7:30 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Sept. 11: Mexico vs. USA, 8:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Oct. 11: Colombia vs. USA, 7:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
Nov. 15: England vs. USA, 3 p.m. at Wembley Stadium in London.
Nov. 20: Italy vs. USA, 3 p.m., location TBD.
The Kickoff Series is intended to test the young men's national team early on in the new cycle, with an eye on 2022 World Cup qualifying.