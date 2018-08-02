After missing out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the U.S. men's national team is refocusing as the new World Cup cycle begins this fall. U.S. Soccer has scheduled a six-match "Kickoff Series" for the rest of 2018 as the team begins a new four-year journey.

The USMNT will face five top-20 opponents in the series. A additional contest in October has yet to be finalized.

On Thursday, U.S. Soccer announced a game against Colombia on Oct. 11.

Take a look at the schedule below (all times ET):

Sept. 7: Brazil vs. USA, 7:30 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Sept. 11: Mexico vs. USA, 8:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Oct. 11: Colombia vs. USA, 7:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Nov. 15: England vs. USA, 3 p.m. at Wembley Stadium in London.

Nov. 20: Italy vs. USA, 3 p.m., location TBD.

The Kickoff Series is intended to test the young men's national team early on in the new cycle, with an eye on 2022 World Cup qualifying.