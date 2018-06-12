The United States men's national soccer team will not compete in Russia this summer after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

In October, USA faced Trinidad and Tobago and only needed a draw to clinch a spot in Russia and qualify in the CONCACAF standings. Trinidad and Tobago was the worst team in the CONCACAF Hexagonal.

But the USMNT could not overcome an early 2-0 deficit and lost 2-1 on the day, leaving them with 12 points in the group. Panama leapfrogged USA by defeating Costa Rica in the 87th minute to secure 13 points. Honduras finished fourth in the group to qualify and USA finished fifth, slightly missing out from the competition.

Is the U.S. had finished fourth, the team would have played a home-and-home two-legged playoff in November against Australia for a place in Russia. Honduras ended up losing to Australia in the playoff.

The USMNT finished the qualifying campaign with just three wins in 10 games. The poor showing led to the firing of head coach Bruce Arena.

Dave Sarachan currently serves as the interim coach.