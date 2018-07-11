Croatia and France To Meet In World Cup Final: Matchup Details

How to watch France vs. Croatia in the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 15.

By Jenna West
July 11, 2018

The World Cup final is finally here! France and Croatia will face off for the title on Sunday, July 15.

Croatia earned their first trip to the World Cup final on Wednesday after beating England 2-1 in the semifinals. The Croatians' victory came in extra time with a stunning goal from Mario Mandzukic in the 109th minute.

During France's 1-0 semifinals victory over Belgium on Tuesday, Samuel Umtiti's header put Les Bleus ahead in the 51st minute.

France returns to the final for the first time since 2006. They previously won the World Cup in 1998 over Brazil on home soil. Les Bleus returned to the final in 2006 but finished as runner-up to Italy.

The final will be held at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Croatia is the sixth team to appear in its first World Cup final against a previous champion.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: Sunday, July 15 at 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and fuboTV. Sign up now for a free, seven-day trial on fuboTV.

