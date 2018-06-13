When is the 2018 World Cup Final In Russia?

When will the World Cup Final be played?

By Scooby Axson
June 13, 2018

The final of the 2018 World Cup will be played on Sunday July 15, 2018.

The final will be held at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m. ET (4 p.m. local time)

Luzhniki Stadium can hold up to 81,000 spectators. The stadium has been used for the1980 Olympics, 1999 UEFA Cup final and 2008 Champions League final.

The venue will also host the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 14 and the second semi–final on July 11.

The 2014 World Cup final was played between Argentina and Germany. FIFA World Cup Trophy was lifted by Germany after a 1–0 win. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)