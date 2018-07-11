As the tournament's month comes to a close, it's finally time for the World Cup final.

The final starts at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 15. France will either take on England or Croatia for the title at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. England and Croatia play on Wednesday afternoon.

France returns to the finals for the first time since 2006, after defeating Belgium 1-0 in the semifinals. Samuel Umtiti's header put France ahead in the 51st minute, and the French held on to the lead.

Les Bleus won the World Cup in 1998 on home soil and finished runner-up to Italy in 2006.

Croatia has never won the World Cup. England had not reached the semifinals since 1966, when they also won that year.

FOX and Telemundo will air the match on TV.