Alexis Sanchez 'Champing at the Bit' as Solskjaer Confirms Chilean's Return Against Newcastle

By 90Min
January 01, 2019

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is 'champing at the bit' to revive his Old Trafford career, according to the club's interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sanchez is set to make his comeback from a hamstring injury when Manchester United travel to Newcastle on Wednesday evening. It will the first time he has played since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager.

Sanchez endured a torrid 2018, scoring just four goals in 30 appearances after his lucrative January transfer from Arsenal, but Solskjaer believes the Chilean will fit perfectly into his plans.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"He's a player who would benefit from the interchanging, the rotation, the movement," Solskjaer said, quoted by Sky Sports News. "The more chances you create, the more times you get the ball into the final third. He'll be an asset for us.

"He's looking forward to it. It certainly looked like it on Saturday in training. He scored quite a few nice goals, so that was encouraging."

The whole mood of the club has lifted since Solskjaer's arrival and Sanchez is no different, as he has been working hard in training and apparently begged the new manager to include him in the squad that beat Bournemouth 4-1 on Sunday.

"He's had some great training sessions, he wanted to be here [against Bournemouth], but we have to manage him, he's been out for a month," Solskjaer said. 

"But he'll be involved [against Newcastle], yes. He wants to play all the time. He's not had enough fitness, but he's champing at the bit."

United have won three consecutive matches since Solskjaer's arrival, scoring 12 goals in the process.

