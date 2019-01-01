Barcelona Manager Ernesto Valverde Is Considering Leaving the Club Next Summer

Barcelona could soon be on the hunt for their next manager as Ernesto Valverde is reportedly considering calling time on his tenure at the end of this season.

Valverde led Barcelona to a domestic double of La Liga and Copa del Rey in his first season at the Nou Camp, and the Catalan club once again find themselves top of the league at the turn of the year, with their sights also set on European glory.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

However, Valverde's contract is up at the end of the season and the Evening Standard reports that he is unsure whether he wants to remain as manager beyond next summer.

When Barcelona appointed Valverde, they inserted a clause into his contract allowing him to extend his stay for another year after the original two years had expired.

The club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu has already expressed his wish that the former Athletic Bilbao boss will stick around beyond the end of this season, but Valverde has been noncommittal so far.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

"I have a contract and I have the option of extending it for one more year," he said in September. "We all know how this works. The seasons are long and we have to see how the team is doing."

Valverde has been unhappy with the lack of control he appears to have over some non-footballing matters. He was opposed to the sale of Paulinho, and was not consulted about the signing of Malcom.

He was also left dismayed by the departure of sporting director Robert Fernandez earlier this year, and has expressed a desire to leave on his own terms, rather than sliding into decline.