Barcelona's Sergi Roberto Returns to Training Following Hamstring Injury

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto returned to first team training following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

La Liga's winter break is set to come to an end on the 6th January for Barcelona as the Catalonian giants take on Getafe. Valverde is likely go into the game without Samuel Umtiti, who is yet to return to full training.

However, Roberto's return to training means that the Spanish full back is likely to be available for selection against Getafe, which will come as a relief to Valverde.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The versatile Barcelona player has been out of action since the 26th November after he picked up a hamstring injury in his side's 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid.

With Roberto's ability to play in defence as well as midfield, the Spaniard is an invaluable member of the Barcelona squad. Prior to his injury, Roberto had played eleven times in La Liga, providing four assists in that time.

Since his promotion to the Barcelona senior team in the 2010/11 season, Roberto has made made 215 appearances for the club. Whilst he has only scored seven goals, one of them is arguably the most famous in Barça's history.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

With Barcelona needing one more goal to complete an epic European comeback against the mighty PSG, Roberto scored in the 95th minute to put his side 6-1 up and seal a monumental victory.

Whilst the majority of Barcelona's players returned from their holidays on the 31st December, the South-American contingent, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal, are set to return on the 2nd of January.

The Tuesday training session also saw a new face join in as Jeison Murillo trained for the first time following his loan move from Valencia.

Barcelona return from the Christmas break top of La Liga, with a three point lead over second-placed Atlético Madrid. Valverde will be hoping that his side can consolidate this lead with a victory against Getafe on Sunday.