Cardiff 0-3 Tottenham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Spurs Cruise to New Year's Day Victory

Tottenham cruised to victory on the first day of 2019 at the Cardiff City stadium, with a highly comfortable 3-0 win returning them to winning ways following the 3-1 home defeat to Wolves over the weekend.

After that ignominious loss, a fast start was required, and that was exactly what they got when Harry Kane bundled in the opener inside four minutes. Up against an unusually disjointed Cardiff side, it didn't take long for the visitors to double their lead, when Christian Eriksen was afforded far too much time and space on the edge of the area to silkily score.



It took them just another 14 minutes to find the third, with Son Heung-min getting in on the act after further calamitous defending from the Bluebirds.

The win puts Spurs momentarily back into second place ahead of the crunch clash between Manchester City and Liverpool on Thursday, and perhaps even resurrects that ill-fated title challenge of last week.

It was always going to be tough for Neil Warnock's side to contain a Spurs side seeking a return to form, but the ease at which they did will surely worry the 70-year-old.

All of Cardiff's signature solidity and emboldened defending went out the window, as all 11 players set about the pitch like a group of (hungover) headless chickens. While ultimately it will not be these kinds of games that settle their final position come the end of the season, Warnock will be furious (as we know he can be) with the way in which his side yielded so passively.

With seven points from five December games, the festive period had proved furtive for the Bluebirds, but more than a few resolutions will need to be cast if they are to recover from this veritable trouncing.

Starting XI: Etheridge (6); Manga (4), Morrisson (3), Bamba (4), Cunningham (3*); Gunnarsson (5); Paterson (5), Arter (5), Camarasa (6), Murphy (6); Reid (5).





Substitutes: Hoilett (5), Ralls (5), Mendez-Laing (5).

STAR MAN - Unfortunately, for both me and Cardiff, both of their brightest sparks were off within 60 minutes. First, Josh Murphy was hauled off at half time in an apparent tactical tweak, despite looking the likeliest to provide his side with some impetus. Then, Victor Camarasa was forced to depart through injury.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Fortunately, Cardiff's everlasting performer was there to take the mantle - Neil Etheridge. The cowardly international-duty-dodger was his usual noble self in defeat, pulling off some impressive stops, particularly in an otherwise pedestrian second half.

WORST PLAYER - Greg Cunningham. Again, unfortunately, though just for Cunningham this time, the Irish left back was woefully inept in thwarting Tottenham. He felt at fault in some way or another for every score, even if he wasn't always directly involved.

Cunningham has had a mare of a half.

Terrible, terrible day at the office.