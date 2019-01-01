Tottenham will continue its chase of Liverpool atop the Premier League standings on New Year's Day, facing Cardiff City. Kickoff from Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales is slated for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Tottenham enters the match with 45 points this season, nine behind Liverpool for first place. The club's five-match winning streak was snapped on Saturday in a 3-1 loss to Wolverhampton.

Cardiff City is in danger of relegation, currently 16th out of 20 teams in the Premier League. It's last victory came on Dec. 8, a 1-0 win over Southampton.

How to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN

