Crystal Palace Striker Connor Wickham Insists He's Ready for First Team Football in 2019

By 90Min
January 01, 2019

Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham is ready to put his injury woes behind him and insists he is ready for regular first team football at Selhurst Park.

Wickham has played just 49 minutes of Premier League football this season, with Roy Hodgson nursing the 25-year-old back to full fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The former Sunderland man missed more than two years of football following a cruciate ligament rupture in 2016 and has since been blighted by several more niggling injuries.

However, with the turn of the year, Wickham is eyeing a return to first team football at Palace but insists he is not pressurising himself with targets going into the new year.

"I've not really set myself any targets this year," Wickham said, as reported by the Mail

"Every year I say 'this year is my year'. In the season it's just about now staying fit, being in the manager's eye and being available for selection. Hopefully that's what I'll achieve."

The 25-year-old striker made a second-half cameo appearance in his side's 1-0 loss to Chelsea last time out, and spurned a very presentable opportunity late on that was indicative of his recent lack of game time.

But, Wickham remains positive, and has informed his manager that he is ready to start, should Hodgson decide to employ the Englishman, who will have to displace one of the effervescent Wilfried Zaha or Andros Townsend in order to find a place in the starting XI.

"I'll always feel like I'm ready," Wickham added. 

MB Media/GettyImages

"It's down to the manager. If he chooses me, then I'll be there. Ninety minutes is a different question, but to start a game I'd be fine."

Crystal Palace go into 2019 in 14th place, just four points off the relegation zone, and they will go in search of some breathing space on Wednesday night as they travel to Molineux to take on Wolves.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)