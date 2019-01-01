Diego Godin and Filipe Luis Refuse to Renew Current Contracts With Atletico Madrid

By 90Min
January 01, 2019

Diego Godin and Felipe Luis are refusing to renew their current contracts with Atletico Madrid.

Godin's future at Atletico has been shrouded in mystery of late, with speculation surrounding a potential exit from the Spanish giants refusing to die down, and Luis' future is equally uncertain after he has fallen down in the pecking order behind Lucas Hernandez. Both player's contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to SER Deportivos, as per SER ChainAtletico have offered the duo two year contract extensions, but both players have rejected the initial offers presented to them by the club.


With the January transfer window now open, both players will be allowed to negotiate terms with any clubs who are interested in snapping them up when the season reaches its conclusion in June.

Both players were frequently linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano during the summer transfer window and Manchester United were one club who were said to be particularly interested in splashing out to improve their leaky defence.

Former manager Jose Mourinho was particularly interested in Godin and saw a deadline day approach for the veteran centre-back rejected by Atletico in the summer.

Luis was also said to be another top target for Mourinho, but French giants PSG are also keeping a close eye on the Brazilian international, according to ESPN.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It's not all bad news for Atletico, as the club are optimistic that they can secure a new contract for Juanfran, whose deal is also set to run out at the end of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)