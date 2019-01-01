Diego Godin and Filipe Luis Refuse to Renew Current Contracts With Atletico Madrid

Diego Godin and Felipe Luis are refusing to renew their current contracts with Atletico Madrid.

Godin's future at Atletico has been shrouded in mystery of late, with speculation surrounding a potential exit from the Spanish giants refusing to die down, and Luis' future is equally uncertain after he has fallen down in the pecking order behind Lucas Hernandez. Both player's contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to SER Deportivos, as per SER Chain, Atletico have offered the duo two year contract extensions, but both players have rejected the initial offers presented to them by the club.





With the January transfer window now open, both players will be allowed to negotiate terms with any clubs who are interested in snapping them up when the season reaches its conclusion in June.

Both players were frequently linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano during the summer transfer window and Manchester United were one club who were said to be particularly interested in splashing out to improve their leaky defence.

Former manager Jose Mourinho was particularly interested in Godin and saw a deadline day approach for the veteran centre-back rejected by Atletico in the summer.

Luis was also said to be another top target for Mourinho, but French giants PSG are also keeping a close eye on the Brazilian international, according to ESPN.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It's not all bad news for Atletico, as the club are optimistic that they can secure a new contract for Juanfran, whose deal is also set to run out at the end of the season.