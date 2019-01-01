Harry Kane Sets Astonishing New Record With Latest Goal for Tottenham Against Cardiff City

By 90Min
January 01, 2019

Harry Kane has now managed to score against all 28 teams he has faced in the Premier League after his latest goal against Cardiff.

Just five minutes into the clash at the Cardiff City Stadium, Kane got himself on the score sheet with an unorthodox finish, bundling the ball home from close range after Sean Morrison

fired a clearance straight into the England striker's path.

As indicated by statistics provided by Transfermarkt, that goal proved to be momentous for Kane, as Cardiff were the only side he had never previously managed to score against in the Premier League.

Kane has a lethal record against every side he has played against and he now has the best strike rate of any player to have scored against 25 or more teams in the Premier League. 

That list also includes the likes of Thierry Henry, Andrew Cole, Alan Shearer and current Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

He is also the only player currently playing in the Premier League to have scored against all the sides who are competing in the league this season - achieving that feat after previously scoring three own-goals for Tottenham.

He has scored the most goals against Leicester with 11 in seven appearances, followed by Everton where he scored nine goals in nine appearances.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Kane is also firmly in the hunt to win back the golden boot from Liverpool's Mohamed Salah this season, as his strike against Cardiff was his 14th of the season, drawing him level with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the top of the goal scoring list.

