Hugo Lloris Claims Tottenham Have 'Reduced the Gap' to Top Sides & Are Close to Winning Silverware

Tottenham captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is insistent that the club can finish the season with silverware having 'reduced the gap to the best'.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are at present six points of Premier League leaders Liverpool, while are also in the last 16 of the Champions League, semi-finals of the EFL Cup and begin their FA Cup campaign with a third round tie to Tranmere Rovers in the coming days.

Spurs haven't won a trophy since their League Cup triumph over Chelsea in 2008, although Lloris is confident that the club is now capable of winning silverware come the end of the campaign.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "This is what we work for. But we know we are in the Premier League and there are a lot of contenders, big teams, big players, and that is why we are excited to be here.

"We are in the most competitive country so we keep working with the same mentality and do our best. We have shown in the past that Tottenham is very competitive and we are reducing the gap with the best."

Tottenham began 2019 with an away trip to Cardiff, although could've been going into that game in second place in the Premier League had they not lost to Wolves in their final game of 2018, as they squandered a narrow lead by conceding three goals in the final 18 minutes. They got back to winning ways in Wales though, winning 3-0.

While the Frenchman found the defeat to Wolves difficult to take, he admitted it's imperative that the club bounce back and regain their confidence once more.

He added: "It is difficult to blame the team because we made such an effort the last few weeks and we are still involved with every competition, so that is the positive thing,'

"It was disappointing because we expected more but that is part of football. There are some accidents in a season and the most important thing is to stay focused and win the next game.

"Every time there is a defeat it hurts a lot and you need to question yourself individually and collectively. The best way to bounce back is to win the next game."