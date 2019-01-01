Inter Target Deal for Man Utd's Ashley Young Ahead of Contract Expiry This Summer

By 90Min
January 01, 2019

Inter are keeping tabs on Manchester United's Ashley Young in the hopes that they can snap him up on a free deal at the end of the season.

Young's current contract with the Red Devils is set to expire in the summer, eight years after he joined the club from Aston Villa back in 2011. Since then, the 33-year-old has made 222 appearances in all competitions - winning the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League in the process.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

United are said to be in talks with Young over a potential one-year extension, but the club failed to finalise anything before the January transfer window opened.


This means that Young is now free to negotiate a pre-contract deal with any sides outside of England as he is in the final six months of his current contract.

According to the Mirror, Inter are monitoring Young's situation closely following the recent sacking of Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford and would be interested in acquiring him on a free deal.

Inter are also joined by Serie A rivals Roma, with both sides looking to take advantage of the current air of uncertainty at United.

Despite being one of the oldest players in the United squad, Young has remained a first team regular this season and has made 19 appearances already, including 14 in the Premier League.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

After first-choice captain Antonio Valencia has been out injured for the majority of the season, Young has also stood in as United's skipper after Paul Pogba was relieved of those duties by Jose Mourinho back in September.

