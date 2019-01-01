Jamie Redknapp Reveals Why He's Backing Steven Gerrard to Succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes that his former team mate and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard would be the perfect man to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Both managers have had similarly impressive starts to the 2018/19 campaign, with Klopp's Liverpool currently sitting seven points clear of their closest challengers Man City.

Meanwhile, Gerrard has transformed Rangers into genuine title challengers and secured arguably the biggest win of his tenure north of the border on Saturday as his side beat Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox.

Even though the pair are excelling in their respective roles, Redknapp can't help but speculate over the future of the two and believes that when Klopp decides to call time on his Anfield career, Gerrard has all the credentials to take the reins from the German.

"When Jurgen Klopp decides to leave Liverpool in the distant future, it is looking more and more like Steven Gerrard will be the perfect person to take over,” Redknapp wrote for the Mail.

“If he continues to develop the way he has at Rangers, then he will be a ready-made replacement.

“Gerrard could have stayed at Liverpool’s academy to develop his coaching skills there but instead went to Rangers to test himself.

“Now look at him — fighting for the Scottish Premiership title and off the back of beating Celtic.”

However, Gerrard believes that Liverpool need to focus on keeping Klopp at the club for as long as possible and his personal priority is to be a success at Rangers.

“Liverpool have one of the best managers in the world and are flying high,” Gerrard said.

“Just because you have been a successful player does not mean you have the divine right to be next in the queue.

"Just because you are popular with the fans it does not make you the right man to replace Klopp, if and when he goes.

"I am desperate to be successful at Rangers. I understand the size of the club, and how much the fans want success. I am committed to it. I am giving everything I have got.”

Liverpool face Man City on Thursday in one of the biggest games of the season thus far, whilst Gerrard and Rangers will enjoy an extended winter break.