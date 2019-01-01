Leicester Striker Fousseni Diabaté Linked With January Move Away Following Lack of Game Time

By 90Min
January 01, 2019

Leicester City's Fousseni Diabaté is being linked with a move away from the club, just 12 months after signing for Claude Puel's side. 

The Malian international signed for the Foxes in January 2018 but has since struggled to make an impact. Diabaté has made just four appearances this season, with just one of these coming in the Premier League.

The striker's lack of game time has left Ligue 1 side Caen on high alert, whilst Fenerbahce are also keeping tabs on Diabité, as reported by the Leicester Mercury.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

However, whilst Caen are reportedly only interested in taking Diabité on loan, Fenerbahce would be open to a permanent move. Having completed a loan deal for Leicester's Islam Slimani during the summer window, Fener may have the edge in negotiations.

Diabaté's move to Leicester has not worked out as he hoped it might. When the Malian forward signed for the Foxes, he claimed that it was a dream come true.

After completing his move to England, Diabaté said this to L'Equipe: “This autumn, I was disappointed not to see the interest of Rennes come true, but when my advisor told me about the interest of Leicester, it immediately excited me and today is a dream come true.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

“I want to thank my mother who has always supported me despite my different challenges, my advisers for the confidence they have in me but also the officials of Gazélec who offered me my first professional contract.”

His first season with the Foxes started promisingly as he made 17 senior appearances for the club between January and the end of the 2017/18 season. However, the forward has clearly fallen out of favour this season with Puel preferring the likes of James Maddison, Rachid Ghezzal and Ricardo Pereira to Diabaté.

Following their impressive 1-0 victory away to Everton on Tuesday, Leicester next face Newport County in the FA Cup on Sunday. The Foxes are on a good run of form having won three of their last four games and will be expecting to extend this to four wins on Sunday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)