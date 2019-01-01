Liverpool Still in the Hunt for Barcelona Target Adrien Rabiot With 'Several Meetings' Held

Liverpool remain in the hunt for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, despite numerous claims his proposed move to Barcelona has already been agreed.

The saga surrounding Rabiot was started by the Frenchman declining PSG's contractual offerings, and stating his desire to leave Paris. His current deal is set to expire this summer, so the January transfer window offers PSG the last chance to cash in on their 23-year-old.

And, according to reports from L'Equipe, as relayed by the Metro, the Reds are still in the race to sign Rabiot, having held 'several meetings' about bringing him to Anfield.

Despite the statement Barça were forced to put out denying any agreement had been reached, many feel his move to the Nou Camp is only a matter of time.

The communication in question declared: "FC Barcelona wish to address stories published in France regarding the signing of players from Paris Saint Germain, and make clear that they have not breached any rule in this regard.

"The only contact made was during the month of August and one week ago. In both cases, this contact was made with PSG's sporting management to show FC Barcelona's interest in player Adrien Rabiot.

"FC Barcelona have always wanted to work with the utmost transparency in their dealings with PSG and with any other club.

"FC Barcelona refute the existence of any type of agreement with PSG player Adrien Rabiot."

However, it is understood that the French club's relations with La Blagrauna have soured since the world record transfer of Neymar, and they are thus reticent to engage in further negotiations with the Catalan club.

This sentiment is what Liverpool's board will be clinging onto in their hopes of snatching Rabiot from the Spanish giants. Jurgen Klopp has been seeking a new addition to his midfield since last summer, after failing to land Nabil Fekir from Lyon.

