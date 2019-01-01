Marcos Llorente Could Miss 'Several Weeks' as Real Madrid Confirm Thigh Injury

Real Madrid are set to be without Marcos Llorente for several weeks after he picked up a thigh injury during a recent training session.

Llorente has gradually snuck his way into the first team setup at Real Madrid this season and made eight consecutive starts before the winter break in Spain. He even scored as Los Blancos won the Club World Cup final against Al Ain in December.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

A statement from Real Madrid's official website has confirmed that the 23-year-old will be out of action for the immediate future after the club's medical team carried out various assessments of the knock he picked up in training.

The statement reads: "Following the tests carried out today on our player Marcos Llorente by the Real Madrid medical team, he has been diagnosed with a grade 2 injury to his left adductor.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

A report from Marca claims that Llorente will be out for a 'few weeks', which will be an issue for Real Madrid as they prepare themselves for a busy run of fixtures in January.

However, Los Blancos will be buoyed by the return of Casemiro, who recently played at the Club World Cup after spending a month out with an ankle injury.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

According to AS, once Llorente is fit to play again, he will be fighting Casemiro for a place in Madrid's starting XI. It previously seemed as though Llorente would be leaving on loan in January, but his performances encouraged Santiago Solari to keep him at the Bernabeu until the end of the season.