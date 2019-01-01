Pundit Urges Defensive Overhaul for Arsenal as Sevilla Line Up Move for Konstantinos Mavropanos

Sevilla are reportedly weighing up a move for Arsenal centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos but may wait until the summer to table a bid, as former Gunner Ray Parlour has urged Unai Emery to replace the entire back line.

The 21-year-old, who has made just three Premier League appearances for the Gunners, has suffered a season blighted by injury, meaning he is yet to feature under new boss Emery.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla are interested in retaining the services of the Arsenal man, who only signed for the north London side in last January's window.

We spoke to Konstantinos Mavropanos at the training ground this week...



He's still working on his English - so here's the first phrase we taught him#WeAreTheArsenal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/KopTlzxkZ7 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 19, 2018

According to the report, the Spanish side are in the market for a towering centre-back, meaning Mavropanos fits the bill, measuring at just under two metres tall.

Despite the young Greek's severe lack of game time, he registered a very steady debut performance against Manchester United last year and Sevilla have been impressed by his technique, from what little they have seen of it.

Furthermore, former Gunner Parlour has urged Emery to replace the entire back four following their 5-1 drubbing at Anfield last weekend.

In light of their recent shambolic defensive displays, the Arsenal legend told talkSPORT that Emery must resolve his side's defensive issues if they are to become contenders in the Premier League.

“We all know the problem,” he told talkSPORT. “Defensively, they’re just not good enough. They’re all over the place at the back.

"They’ll always give you a chance. I couldn’t see Arsenal winning. I couldn’t see them getting a point."

“I’ve played with so many good defenders at Arsenal. We had the famous back four: [Nigel] Winterburn, [Lee] Dixon, [Tony] Adams, [Steve] Bould, [Martin] Keown.

"Then you had Sol Campbell coming in, as well as Lauren and Ashley Cole. They’ve got to look at all four positions at the back.

"If you’re going to concede goals like that, you’re never going to have any chance of trying to win the league.”

Arsenal will hope to heal the defensive scars left by a ruthless Liverpool side last time out as they welcome London rivals Fulham to the Emirates on Tuesday night.