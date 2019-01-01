Rafa Benitez Reassures 'Clever' Newcastle United Supporters of His Commitment to the Club

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez believes he doesn't need to prove his commitment to the club any further, having already stuck with them following relegation from the Premier League.

The Spaniard has previously suggested that he could remain at St. James' Park for ten years, should the board table a suitable offer for his services.

However, with his current contract ending with the conclusion of the 2018/19 season, Benitez believes he has already shown the Newcastle fans and board that is he dedicated to the club and insists his priority is maintaining their Premier League status.

Benitez spoke recently of the special relationship he has built with the Newcastle faithful and believes they appreciate his commitment to the club.

"I think our fans are quite clever," Benitez said, as reported by Chronicle Live.

"I decided to stay when I came here, and I thought we could save the team, but we couldn't. I then decided to stay in the Championship, so they know about my past, about my history.

"They appreciate that, and then we won, which is football. Even if you have a good CV, you still have to win.

"And we did it - we won the Championship."

With the Spaniard approaching the end of his current contract on Tyneside, he has attracted interest from several clubs the world over.

However, Benitez was quick to reassure his club's supporters of his commitment and spoke of how important it is to have the backing of the fans as a manager.

"I think they also appreciate that we work with a methodology, with ideas of how to improve the clubs, how to be stronger, and about the ambition that we have.

"So I think that they appreciate that, and that is the reason why they support the team and the manager."

"Obviously to have the fans behind you is also a very good feeling. But, at the same time, you want to have the fans behind you winning games so they will be happier, and everybody will be happier."





Newcastle kick off 2019 with a mouthwatering home fixture against Ole Gunnar Solskjær's rejuvenated Manchester United side, with the hosts only three points off the drop zone.