Raheem Sterling Claims Manchester City Can Halt Liverpool's Title Charge & Close the Gap

By 90Min
January 01, 2019

Raheem Sterling believes that Manchester City can stop Liverpool's unbeaten run and land a crucial blow in the Premier League title race, when they host his former side in the biggest match of the season on Thursday.

The Reds won seven out of seven Premier League matches in December to establish a seven point lead over last season's champions, who unexpectedly lost to Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leicester in the space of four games.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool are unbeaten and have only dropped six points all season so City must win on Thursday to put themselves back in contention, and Sterling is confident that they can do it.

"If we can play the way we know we can play, we can beat anyone," said Sterling, quoted by the Mirror. "It’s going to be a great game on Thursday and we’re all ­looking forward to it."

City ended 2018 on a high note with a 3-1 win at Southampton, and Sterling says that it was an important victory to keep them in touch at the top.

"It was massive to win and we knew we had to win to give ­ourselves a chance," he explained.

"It’s a massive step and just what we needed. We had two poor games and we knew we needed to win to give ­ourselves a chance and we did just that. Our previous two results were difficult to take and I thought we bounced back ­brilliantly.

"I think we owed it to ourselves and as a team to bring that level we know we can bring."

City have won just one of their five matches against Liverpool since the start of the 2017/18 season, drawing 0-0 in the reverse fixture at Anfield in October.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)