Raheem Sterling Claims Manchester City Can Halt Liverpool's Title Charge & Close the Gap

Raheem Sterling believes that Manchester City can stop Liverpool's unbeaten run and land a crucial blow in the Premier League title race, when they host his former side in the biggest match of the season on Thursday.

The Reds won seven out of seven Premier League matches in December to establish a seven point lead over last season's champions, who unexpectedly lost to Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leicester in the space of four games.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool are unbeaten and have only dropped six points all season so City must win on Thursday to put themselves back in contention, and Sterling is confident that they can do it.

"If we can play the way we know we can play, we can beat anyone," said Sterling, quoted by the Mirror. "It’s going to be a great game on Thursday and we’re all ­looking forward to it."

City ended 2018 on a high note with a 3-1 win at Southampton, and Sterling says that it was an important victory to keep them in touch at the top.

"It was massive to win and we knew we had to win to give ­ourselves a chance," he explained.

"It’s a massive step and just what we needed. We had two poor games and we knew we needed to win to give ­ourselves a chance and we did just that. Our previous two results were difficult to take and I thought we bounced back ­brilliantly.

"I think we owed it to ourselves and as a team to bring that level we know we can bring."

City have won just one of their five matches against Liverpool since the start of the 2017/18 season, drawing 0-0 in the reverse fixture at Anfield in October.