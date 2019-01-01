Video of Jurgen Klopp Dancing to Celebrate New Year Is Everything You Imagine it Could Be & More

By 90Min
January 01, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been filmed celebrating the new year with a few...questionable dance moves.

The Reds kick off 2019 with a title-defining clash against Manchester City on Thursday, where a win would see them stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table to ten points. 

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

However, a defeat would reduce the gap to four points, blowing the race for the league wide open again.

Whilst one might assume that Klopp would be putting in some extra hours to plan for the crunch match, he has instead opted to let his hair down and has welcomed in the new year by having a boogie, throwing some shapes on the dance floor to a spot of Jay-Z, as shared by Twitter user Liddellpool.

With Liverpool still unbeaten in the league this season, it is fair to say that Klopp has earned himself a little celebration, but his comments from earlier in the week suggest that he is not going to be taking the game against City lightly.

“We don’t think about the gap, not for a second,” he said, as per The Mirror.

“What we think about is 54 points, unbelievable, to be honest. That’s really strange and feels strange.

“All we can do is keep going, recover first of all after Arsenal, that’s very important, and then prepare the next game.

“We all know, wow, Man City are a fantastic football team and an away game at City, who can go there and think ‘probably we will win’? 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“No team in the world, not even us. So we have to go there and try everything to get a result. That’s what we will try.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)