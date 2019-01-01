Willian Urges Chelsea to Change Decision & Tie David Luiz Down to New Long-Term Deal

Chelsea winger Willian has encouraged the club's hierarchy to extend centre-back David Luiz's contract, with the defender's current contract set to run out in six months time.

With the transfer window opening on Tuesday morning, Luiz will be free to discuss potential moves elsewhere from that date, but Willian is desperate for his compatriot to stay at the Bridge.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Willian talked up the 31-year-old defender and believes the club want to retain Luiz's services.

"For sure, of course," Willian said, when questioned on whether he wants Luiz to stay.

"I want. We have to see if the club will want him. I think they want. For me, I want him to stay."

Chelsea are said to be enforcing a policy regarding players over the age of 30, where they will only offer players one-year extension deals if they're nearing the end of their contract.

David Luiz is hardly employed for his creative prowess, but the former PSG man proved his worth in an attacking sense on Sunday, providing the assist for N'Golo Kante's match-winner against Crystal Palace.

"David has a lot of quality to do these kind of passes," Willian added.

"This wasn't the first time he has done it. He tried a lot a couple of games ago. This time he had success and we scored a goal."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Willian appeared more eager to discuss his fellow countryman's contract rather than his own, which only has a year and a half left to run.

"I'm fine," Willian said, on his current contract situation.

"No rush about that. We can talk about that in the future, no problem."

Barring one game against Wolves, which coincidentally Chelsea lost, David Luiz has not missed a minute of Premier League action this season and appears crucial to Maurizio Sarri's master-plan this season.

Amid all the madness a winter transfer window can throw up, Chelsea will seek to retain their position in the top-four on Wednesday night as they go up against Southampton in a potentially tricky home tie.