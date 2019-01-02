Arsenal Lodge Offer for Real Madrid's Keylor Navas as Costa Rican Hints at Exit

January 02, 2019

Arsenal are among the leading pack in the race to sign Real Madrid shot-stopper Keylor Navas during the January transfer window and have even made a €16m offer for the Costa Rica international, according to reports in Spain.

The 32-year-old has largely been out of favour at the Santiago Bernabéu this season following the arrival of Thibaut Courtois, playing just seven games across all competitions since the start of the new campaign.

Italian giants AS Roma are interested in taking Navas to the Stadio Olimpico and have even made contact with Real Madrid, but Sport claims that Arsenal are ahead in the race for his signature after offering €16m for the player's signature.

The Metro build on rumours of Navas' imminent departure from Real Madrid, claiming that a recent social media post on New Year's Day that read "thanks for everything" was somewhat of a goodbye to the Madridistas.

It is known that Arsenal manager Unai Emery is looking to strengthen during the January transfer window, although a new goalkeeper hasn't been mentioned in the build-up to the winter due to the arrival of Bernd Leno at the start of the season.

The Germany international swapped Bayer Leverkusen for Arsenal for €25m in 2018, and he has gone on to make 19 appearances for the club, cementing his first-team place largely thanks to Petr Čech's difficulty with playing out from the back.

What's more, Leno hasn't disappointed fans in north London this season. The goalkeeper has shipped more than his fair share of goals in the Premier League - 22 in 15 games, keeping just two clean sheets - but that's mostly put down to the club's defensive options.

