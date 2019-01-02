Belgium Boss Roberto Martinez 'Convinced' That Eden Hazard Should Not Leave Chelsea for Real Madrid

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has advised Chelsea winger Eden Hazard to snub a move to Real Madrid and remain at Stamford Bridge.

During Hazard's rise to stardom, he has been regularly linked with a move to the La Liga giants, and has been public in his desire to join the club. With just 18 months remaining on his current contract, he recently admitted that he will decide his future at the end of the season, with Chelsea keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

News of Martinez's feelings towards the potential transfer comes from HLN journalist Kristof Terreur, who posted an interview with Martinez on Twitter. He said: “Eden Hazard will never let you down.





"He honestly cares about the people around him. I don’t know if a new challenge would be good for him. He knows how much they love him at Chelsea. And there’s chemistry between Sarri and him.

"Eden enjoys himself at Chelsea. He has reached an exceptional level at that club.

"Then it’s uncertain if a new project would be good for him. I’m convinced that he can reinvent himself at Chelsea. Look at him now - even as a ‘9’."

Despite all the speculation, Hazard has been in stunning form this season. With both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud struggling in front of goal, Hazard has often been used as a striker in recent weeks, which has helped him rack up 12 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

He has three goals and five assists in his last seven matches, which has been vital in Chelsea's battle for Champions League football next season. The Blues currently sit fourth in the Premier League and could open up a five-point lead over fifth-placed Arsenal with a win over Southampton on Wednesday.