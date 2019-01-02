Claude Makelele Slams Paul Pogba's Goal Celebrations Against Bournemouth as 'Disrespectful'

By 90Min
January 02, 2019

Chelsea and Real Madrid legend Claude Makelele has slammed Paul Pogba's goal celebrations against Bournemouth as being 'disrespectful'.

Pogba, who scored twice in Manchester United's comfortable 4-0 win over the Cherries at the weekend, celebrated both of his goals with some dance moves. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Despite acknowledging his French compatriot's flamboyant personality, Makelele revealed he was not a fan of the 25-year-old's apparent lack of respect for the opposition with his celebrations.


Speaking on Astro SuperSport's Sunday Night Live show, Makelele said: "One example is Thierry Henry. When he scored a goal before, everybody was like, 'F****** hell, many goals, he's never happy'.

"One day I tell Thierry, 'Why?' He said, 'It's the way I celebrate my goal. I know people don't like this, but I'm like this, I can't change this'.

"Pogba, he's like this, he can't change this. We accept this - it's Pogba. For me, it means sometimes you don't respect your opponent, you know?"

He added: "It's frustrating. I'm fronting Pogba. I want to tell him, 'Listen, do this in the dressing room, not now. It's frustrating. You win 4-0, you're dancing in front of me.

"It's football - sometimes you need to explain to the player in front of you, give a little bit of respect also."

Pogba will look to continue his recent goal-scoring form when his Manchester United side travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle in the Premier League on Wednesday.

