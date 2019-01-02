Claudio Ranieri Insists Defensive Mistakes Cost Fulham During Comprehensive Defeat to Arsenal

By 90Min
January 02, 2019

Claudio Ranieri has admitted that Fulham made far too many defensive mistakes during their 4-1 defeat to Arsenal on New Year's Day.

The Cottagers came into the game off the back of a three-game unbeaten run, but they were forced to leave the Emirates empty handed after shipping four goals to a rampant Arsenal side that were looking to bounce back from an embarrassing defeat to Liverpool at the weekend.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Ranieri acknowledged that Fulham played reasonably well, but they simply weren't solid enough at the back.

"If you analyse you think, okay, the first half-an-hour before their first goal, we created two great chances. The Arsenal crowd was, 'Oh! What happened?' and started to boo their players.

"But they scored with their first chance because we made mistakes in the middle of the box. In the second half, other little mistakes.

"After we re-opened the match and had two chances to draw. But when you make mistakes against a big team, and then also we were a little tired, we don't have the quality of Arsenal. Four goals, but I do not think our performance was bad. We could have drawn."

With the January transfer window now open, Ranieri was also asked to comment on Fulham's plans for any potential new signings. The Italian manager claimed to be happy with his current squad, but he would still welcome in some fresh faces if the club's owners are willing to delve into their pockets.

"I think it's something we have to do, but I will speak with the owner," Ranieri said.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

"We have to improve, but I am very pleased with my players because they tried to do their best - that is important. If we have the chance to buy some good players - welcome."

