Forgotten Tottenham Striker Vincent Janssen Poised to Make Long Awaited Injury Comeback

By 90Min
January 02, 2019

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen could make his long awaited return to action next week when Spurs' Under-23 side play Liverpool next week.

The Dutchman has been out of action with a long-term foot injury, and as a result, he has failed to make an appearance during the current campaign.

He is edging ever closer to fitness though, and looks set to return to action in the near future - where he could either impress manager Mauricio Pochettino as he vies for a first-team spot or put himself in the shop window for a move away from the club.

That's according to Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, who claimed on Twitter that Janssen has made a full return to training ahead of next week's clash with the Reds.

Since returning from his loan spell at Turkish giants Fenerbahce last season, Janssen has struggled for fitness and as a result, is yet to play for Tottenham this term. It's thought that a return to fitness will be viewed by the club as an opportunity to sell Janssen, rather than reintegrate him into the first-team picture.

The 24-year-old has endured a fairly uninspiring spell with the club since joining from AZ Alkmaar back in 2016. His debut season failed to capture the imagination as he scored just six goals in 39 appearances across all competitions as he proved to be an unworthy backup option to the prolific Harry Kane.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The following season he was shipped out on loan to Fenerbahce where injuries began to derail his hopes of rekindling any form. Janssen struggled in Turkey and had little impact when he was fit enough to be on the pitch - scoring just five goals in 18 appearances. 


Now back in London, injuries once more have kept him out of the picture. But in all probability, it’s unlikely that he will work his way into the current Spurs setup with the likes of Kane, Son Heung-min and Fernando Llorente more likely to feature ahead of him.


The silver lining of course is that Janssen's return to fitness will at least offer him some hope of finding a new club to play for before the January transfer market closes.

