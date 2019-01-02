Guangzhou Evergrande Lodge Speculative €50m Offer for Out-of-Favour Barcelona Winger Malcom

Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou Evergrande have lodged a €50m offer for Barcelona's out-of-favour winger Malcom.

The Brazilian joined Barça for €41m in last summer's transfer window, after hijacking Roma's own deal for 21-year-old at the last minute. However, he has since struggled to make an impact at Camp Nou, making just nine appearances for La Blaugrana.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

In those nine games, he has managed to collect two goals, though the majority of them have been short-lived cameos, with his five La Liga showings comprising just 97 minutes of action.

And, according to reports from Goal, this has pushed the Chinese outfit to produce a lavish €50m bid for the player in their hopes of bringing him to the CSL.

Guangzhou see Malcom as the perfect replacement for outgoing midfielder Alan, who is expected to join Galatasaray this month. While the move would not be seen as progression in the Brazilian's eyes, it could aid in his push for a place in his nation's squad for the upcoming Copa America in 2019, having falling down the pecking order since his stagnation at Barça.

▶ Shooting

▶ Passing

▶ Dribbling

▶ Vision

▶ Free-Kicks

▶ Pretty much everything in football



Valverde claims that Messi's biggest strength is his "enormous mental strength!" 🧐https://t.co/zqkJy8CAls — 90min (@90min_Football) January 2, 2019

Should he join the Guangdong-based side, who finished second in last season's CSL and are managed by Fabio Cannavaro, he would team up with former FCB representative Paulinho, who has spent three years with the side sandwiched between a year with the Catalan club.

Malcom has not played for Ernesto Valverde's side since the start of December, after spraining his ankle in a Copa del Rey clash with Cultural Leonesa.

