Inter in Talks to Extend Milan Skriniar's Contract as PSG & Man Utd Wait in the Wings

Milan Skriniar's agent has arrived in Milan to help negotiate a new contract for the Inter defender, who is a target for Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Karol Csonto will hold discussions with Piero Ausilio and Beppe Marotta over a new deal for Skriniar. With the Slovakian prized as one of the best defenders in Serie A, it is no surprise that Csonto will demand that his client earns €4m a year in his new contract.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Manchester United and PSG have reportedly matched Inter's valuation of Skriniar but he recently said that he wants to stay at the San Siro despite being aware of interest from other clubs.

"I am happy that this year I stayed at Inter," the 23-year-old told Sky Sports News (via Calciomercato).

"You can always do more, but it must be said that we are back in the Champions League. Too bad to be out immediately, but for me it is always a great experience to play in the Champions League and in Serie A. 2019 will be another year that I will live with the Nerazzurri fans."

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked with Skriniar but any club wishing to sign the defender must stump up €100m for his services.





Inter signed Skriniar from Sampdoria for €20m in 2017, and he helped them to qualify for the Champions League in his first full season with the Nerazzurri, though they were eliminated at the group stage.

Inter are third in the table and well-placed to qualify for the Champions League again. Defensive stability is a key reason for their success, with only leaders Juventus conceding fewer goals so far.