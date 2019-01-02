Liverpool Youth Star Rafael Camacho Set to Join Sporting CP on Loan as Reports Differ on Deal

By 90Min
January 02, 2019

Liverpool starlet Rafael Camacho could join Sporting CP on loan until the end of next season, as he searches for game time at senior level. 

However, reports differ about the proposed move regarding whether the Portuguese side will be able to sign the 18-year-old on a permanent deal at the end of the season. 

O Jogo report that Portuguese outfit Sporting CP have made a loan offer for Camacho, with the option to make the move permanent for a fixed fee of £13.5m in the future. However, a report from Goal on the subject of Sporting's offer makes no mention of a future permanent transfer and instead claim that the Reds will look to tie Camacho to a new long-term contract before sending him out on loan.

A move to Lisbon logically makes sense for Camacho, as the youngster originally hails from the city and began his playing career with Sporting CP at 14 years of age. 

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Since joining Liverpool in 2016, after a stint in Manchester City's youth ranks, Camacho - who can play as a full back or winger - has impressed at youth level. In the UEFA Youth League this season Camacho has netted four times in just six appearances and he was been named on the bench for the Reds first team Premier League win over Manchester United at Anfield.

Goal also notes that 'several Championship clubs' have been in touch with Liverpool over the Portugal Under-20 star's availability as the January transfer window opens.

