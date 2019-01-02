Man Utd Ready to Match Kostas Manolas' Release Clause Amid Interest From Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas and are reportedly ready to meet his €36m release clause during the summer.

The Greece international moved to Italy in 2014 and he's gone on to make 192 appearances for Roma across all competitions, establishing himself as one of the best centre-backs throughout Europe.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Manolas has often been linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico but Roma have been able to fend off interest in their defender so far, with the 27-year-old even putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract with Roma as recently as December 2017.

One caveat in Manolas' new deal was the inclusion of a release clause, however, TuttoMercatoWeb claim he has caught the eye of both Manchester United and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian outlet claims that Manolas is not looking to ditch Roma before the end of the season and that he has already made his stance perfectly clear to potential suitors, which in recent years has also included the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

But the Greek defender has opened the door to possibly moving on in the summer, and the Mirror adds that his release clause could see Manolas as a better transfer option by Manchester United's decision makers.

The club have been heavily linked with Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld, while Kalidou Koulibaly and Harry Maguire have also been considered at Old Trafford.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However, while temporary manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains in charge,Manchester United are not expected to make any big money moves in the transfer market.