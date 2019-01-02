Mauricio Pochettino Admits Cardiff Win 'Makes Us Believe' as Spurs Keep Pressure on in Title Race

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said the 3-0 victory over Cardiff on Tuesday has improved his side's belief in their bid to challenge for the Premier League title.

Spurs triumphed on New Year's Day thanks to strikes from Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min and moved into second, back above Manchester City before Pep Guardiola's side host Liverpool on Thursday.

After the win, Pochettino admitted the performance against a Cardiff side that has picked us some surprise victories this season gave him belief for the rest of the campaign.

“I think it was a massive victory, a massive three points to make us believe that little more, in our possibility to be in a very good position in the table,” Pochettino said, as quoted by the Guardian.





“I think it was so important to start the new year with a victory, away from home, at a very difficult place. I think they arrived with massive confidence after the last game [against Leicester].





“From the beginning today we showed massive energy and I think that is the team we want, and expect, to see to get a good performance on the pitch."

Spurs are back in action on Friday against Tranmere in the FA Cup and play the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final against Chelsea next week, and Pochettino said it was important for the Lilywhites to get a good result ahead of their cup games.

He added: "I think it was so important to start to build another positive run and, of course in football it is impossible to win every single game, but for sure we are going try to win every single game until the end.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"I think it was so important for everyone, for confidence, because in three days we are going to start another competition, the FA Cup [against Tranmere], which is going to be important too and then the semi-final of the Carabao Cup against Chelsea.”