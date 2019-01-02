Maurizio Sarri Confirms Chelsea's Plans to Sign a New Winger & Puts the Brakes on Striker Search

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has claimed that the club's top priority during the January transfer window will be to sign a new winger, despite the rumours linking strikers such as Gonzalo Higuaín with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues got off to a flying start under their new manager this season, but their form has fizzled off somewhat during the Christmas period and Chelsea go into the new year as top-four contenders rather than title challengers.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Goals have proved to come too few and far between for Chelsea's strikers and the club have been tipped to recall either Tammy Abraham or Michy Batshuayi.

But Sarri insists neither player will leave their respective club, instead highlighting Chelsea's need for new wide players this month.

"No, because I have the option with [Eden] Hazard in this position," Sarri responded when asked about recalling Abraham or Batshuayi, quoted by FourFourTwo.

"We have [Álvaro] Morata, and Hazard can play very well in this position as we have seen in the last two, three matches, so I think that at the moment I don't need another striker.

"Maybe another winger, because now we are in trouble with the injuries of Pedro, of [Callum] Hudson-Odoi, [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek, so I have the option [Hazard] and what an option for the striker, but at the moment I have no option for the wingers."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Chelsea were linked with a number of players ahead of the January transfer window as they looked for reinforcements, but Sarri's most recent comments appear to have put links with the likes of Higuaín to bed at least until the summer.