Mesut Ozil's Agent Rubbishes Arsenal Exit Rumours & Insists Playmaker Is Fully Committed to the Club

By 90Min
January 02, 2019

Mesut Ozil's agent has publicly decried rumours surrounding his player's potential departure from Arsenal, pledging his immediate future in no uncertain terms to the north London outfit. 

Ozil has been on the fringes of the Gunners' starting XI under Unai Emery this term, confined to the sidelines due to a variation of "tactical" and injury concerns. This has led to plenty of speculation on an exit from the capital, but the German's agent, Dr. Erkut Sogut, has vehemently denied these links. 

Speaking to Goal, Dr. Sogut proclaimed: “I would prefer not to speak publicly about Mesut’s situation, but given the recent speculation linking him with a move away from Arsenal, I do feel it is important to provide some clarity so we can end this and focus on football,”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“Mesut signed a new contract last January because he saw his future at Arsenal and nothing has changed in his mind. He wants to stay for the duration of that contract and maybe even longer.

“Mesut is 100 per cent committed to Arsenal Football Club. He loves the club, shares its values and does not want to be anywhere else.

"He is proud to wear the shirt and honoured to represent Arsenal on and off the pitch. He takes his responsibilities - including being selected as one of the captains this season - very seriously and has a great relationship with his team-mates, the staff and fans.”

Despite this declaration, the football agent did not attempt to completely sugarcoat the 30-year-old's start under Emery: “In the last year, there has been enormous upheaval for everybody at the club and the first half of this season has not been perfect for Mesut.

"He has suffered from injuries and illness, and is working hard to adapt to the different system employed by head coach Unai Emery. This may take time, but Mesut will give everything he has to help make it work and bring success to Arsenal.”

“People might say I only have Mesut’s best interests at heart, but this is not true. I also represented Arsenal in his contract renewal and in other deals, too."

Even in his position as quasi-outcast, Ozil has still created the most scoring chances for Emery's side this season, with 22.

In this vein, the Doctor continued: “He has not spent long periods injured and maintained a high level of performance, as the statistics show. Despite what some may say, he understands the fabric and expectations of the club better than most.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

“Unless you are on the inside and privy to what happens on a daily basis, it is best not to speculate. In every journey there are highs and lows, but it is important to consider the bigger picture rather than simply making knee-jerk judgements without proper context.

“The speculation around Mesut’s future has not come from him or us and is unfortunate because the situation is clear: his future is with Arsenal, end of story.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)