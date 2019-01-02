Middlesbrough Boss Tony Pulis Confirms Danish Striker Martin Braithwaite in Talks to Leave Riverside

By 90Min
January 02, 2019

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has confirmed Martin Braithwaite is in on the verge of joining Spanish side Leganes on loan until the end of the season.

Leganes had made an approach for the Danish forward in the summer, but Boro were reluctant to agree to the deal.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

But with Rajiv van La Parra completing his loan move to the Riverside, Pulis confirmed that Braithwaite would be allowed to join the La Liga club.

The Middlesbrough boss said (as quoted by Teesside Live): "We're doing some business, in and outs.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

"Braithwaite is talking to Leganes. It's a club that was interested in him in the summer, obviously we didn't want him to go in the summer, but he's over there talking to them now and we think that'll happen, so we'll move on."

Asked why he thought the £9m signing from Toulouse had struggled to settle at the Championship club, Pulis revealed Braithwaite's loan move to Bordeaux last January shortly after he had joined the club as manager, meant he had little chance to work with the striker.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Pulis added: "I haven't had a lot of time with him. I had about two or three weeks with Martin before he went last year and four or five months this year so I haven't had a lot of time but good luck to him.

"He wanted to go in the summer, we didn't want him to go, but he's now got his move I think."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)