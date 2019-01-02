Middlesbrough Boss Tony Pulis Confirms Danish Striker Martin Braithwaite in Talks to Leave Riverside

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has confirmed Martin Braithwaite is in on the verge of joining Spanish side Leganes on loan until the end of the season.

Leganes had made an approach for the Danish forward in the summer, but Boro were reluctant to agree to the deal.



But with Rajiv van La Parra completing his loan move to the Riverside, Pulis confirmed that Braithwaite would be allowed to join the La Liga club.

The Middlesbrough boss said (as quoted by Teesside Live ): "We're doing some business, in and outs.



"Braithwaite is talking to Leganes. It's a club that was interested in him in the summer, obviously we didn't want him to go in the summer, but he's over there talking to them now and we think that'll happen, so we'll move on."

Asked why he thought the £9m signing from Toulouse had struggled to settle at the Championship club, Pulis revealed Braithwaite's loan move to Bordeaux last January shortly after he had joined the club as manager, meant he had little chance to work with the striker.



Pulis added: "I haven't had a lot of time with him. I had about two or three weeks with Martin before he went last year and four or five months this year so I haven't had a lot of time but good luck to him.

"He wanted to go in the summer, we didn't want him to go, but he's now got his move I think."