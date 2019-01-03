Chelsea Fan Ejected at Brighton for Shouting Homophobic Abuse Fined & Banned From Games for 3 Years

By 90Min
January 03, 2019

The Chelsea fan who was ejected from the Amex during the game against Brighton in December has been fined £965 and banned from attending matches for three years.

George Bradley, 20, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Brighton said, as quoted by the club's website"We would like to thank Sussex Police for their assistance in dealing with this unsavoury incident, and we are very pleased with the outcome. 

"It underlines both their and our commitment to a zero tolerance policy on any form of abuse from those attending matches at the Amex. We would remind all fans that we will not tolerate any form of abusive behaviour at the stadium and will always take the strongest possible action."


Sussex Police football policing officer Darren Balkham added: "This was a great example of the stewarding and policing operation at the stadium taking action when incidents occur. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"Mr Bradley pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and accepted his behaviour was not acceptable and this was recognised by the court. 


"I would urge any supporter attending the Amex to report these incidents to either a steward or police officer to allow us to take action at the time."


Chelsea suspended four fans from going to matches in December while an investigation into the alleged racial abuse of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling takes place.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

The club also condemned a minority of fans for anti-Semitic chanting during a Europa League game at MOL Vidi in Hungary.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)