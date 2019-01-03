'Disappointed' Chris Hughton Reveals Frustration After Brighton Throw Away Two Goal Lead at West Ham

Brighton manager Chris Hughton couldn't hide his disappointment after his side spurned a two goal lead against West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Seagulls had seized the initiative through two quickfire goals from Dale Stephens and Shane Duffy, but the visitors were left to reflect on what might have been after Marko Arnautovic fired home a speedy brace of his own to level the scores.

Hughton's side sit 13th and could have moved into tenth with a victory against the Hammers. A win would have also seen them move 12 points clear of the relegation zone, and when asked if the Brighton boss was frustrated with the result, Hughton suggested it was a rare occasion for his team to get an away victory in the league.





"Yes, and I suppose a similar story, we scored two goals reasonably quickly and so have they. Hugely disappointed because there won’t be too many opportunities particularly away from home," Hughton said, as quoted by The Brighton And Hove Independent

"They showed after a difficult start what a good side they are. I thought our first half was very good so yes, the overriding feeling is one of disappointment."

Arnautović combined with substitutes Mark Noble and Michail Antonio to find the net on two separate occasions and ensure the Irons salvaged a point, but controversy marred the leveller, with suspicions the ball had gone out of play before the latter teed-up the Austrian.

Gutted how that match has ended a draw 2 points dropped felt we were the better team for most off the game. Happy to get my 4th ⚽️ off the season. Get travelling support once again 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/35VqYGfCcm — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) January 2, 2019

However, despite the uncertainty as to whether the ball had gone out of play, Hughton was more concerned with the way his side allowed Antonio and Arnautović to attack the Brighton goal unchallenged.





"Certainly there's a doubt whether it’s gone over or not, someone told me who’s seen another angle that they felt it was just in but of course there is some doubt.

"I'm probably more disappointed that we allowed that to become a goal for them. We're aware of Antonio's strengths and Arnautović's strengths and probably in a game where we defended really well, one of the very few times we didn’t defend so well is where they’ve got their goals from."

The east Sussex outfit face Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Saturday and may be without full-back Bernardo, who was replaced in the second-half due to injury. However, his manager was optimistic, insisting that the injury was just fatigue caused by a fixture pile-up.

"His hamstring just tightened up a little bit. My feeling is that he’s played a lot of games in a short period of time so I’m hoping it’s just tightness or a bit of fatigue."