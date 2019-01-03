The Premier League's two-week holiday slate concludes with the biggest match of them all.

Manchester City hosts Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in a match with massive title implications on Thursday. Liverpool enters the match seven points clear of Man City and can make the climb for Pep Guardiola's side almost unachievable with a road victory. Conversely, Man City can get right back into the title race and leapfrog Tottenham into second place after a pair of recent shocking defeats opened the door for Liverpool and Spurs to pull ahead.

This will be the second and final meeting of the season between the two sides, adding further emphasis and importance to the result. In their earlier matchup, they played to a 0-0 draw, with Riyad Mahrez missing a late penalty that would have swung the pendulum in Man City's favor.

Man City looked to come out aggressively and had the early edge in possession after pressure on Alisson forced a wayward clearance from the Liverpool goalkeeper, who entered the match having conceded only eight times in 20 games. The high press continued to bother Liverpool in the third minute, but Alisson was able to collect a cross by the near post as Sergio Aguero hovered by the goal line.

Liverpool remained patient and finally was able to break forward in the ninth minute. Sadio Mane found Roberto Firmino down the right-hand side, and his cross into the center was nearly headed into Man City's net by Fernandinho, but Ederson was quick to react and prevent the own goal.

Liverpool nearly went ahead nine minutes later. At the end of a great combination sparked by Mohamed Salah in the center of the field, the Egyptian played Mane in on goal. The Senegal star put his chance off the post, but John Stones' ensuing clearance attempt ricocheted off Ederson and trickled toward the goal line. The English defender recovered in time and cleared the would-be own goal off the line, preserving the 0-0 scoreline. Goal-line technology showed that Liverpool was a few blades of grass from having the ball clear the line before Stones got to it.

Moments later, Ederson was forced into another save, corralling a volley from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Man City's best chance in the final third came in the 28th minute, when Raheem Sterling was sprung free down the right-hand side. He crossed for David Silva in the box, but the Spanish international's first-time chance was blocked by Virgil Van Dijk before it could cause too much trouble.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here we go! ⚽️



City XI | Ederson, Danilo, Stones, Kompany (C), Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero



Subs | Muric, Walker, Gündogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Otamendi, Jesus



Presented by @haysworldwide 🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/Nd3GwZ0BnC — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 3, 2019

Both clubs will turn their focus to the FA Cup next, with Man City hosting Rotherham United on Sunday and Liverpool traveling to face Wolverhampton on Monday in the third round of the competition.