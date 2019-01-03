Maurizio Sarri Admits Chelsea Have 'Problems' After Limping to 0-0 Draw Against Southampton

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri admitted his side have 'problems to solve' after a lacklustre home display against Southampton.

The Blues failed to break down a resilient Saints' side and rarely caused them problems in a game with few chances falling to either side. Eden Hazard spurned the best chance for the hosts in a match that won't live long in the memory.

Speaking after the game, Sarri admitted that his team need to address their attacking deficiencies, citing their lack of cutting edge in the final third.

"I think we played a very good match for 80 metres of the pitch, then we were in trouble for the last 20 metres," Sarri said, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"We created opportunities, of course not too many, but it’s not easy in this kind of match because they were very low in density and compact, so it wasn’t easy. If you are able to score the first goal you can find spaces so it’s easier."

Despite appearing frustrated with his side's efforts, Sarri was pleased with the control Chelsea show during the match and labelled the performance as 'good':

"We have to try to solve the problem of the last 15 and 20 metres. In the last few matches we were in control against every team but at the moment it’s not easy for us to score the first goal. The performance was good."

The stalemate means Chelsea have scored just four goals in as many Premier League games and Sarri feels it was 'difficult' to provide impetus to the match due to the Blues growing injury list to attacking players.

He added: "On the bench I only had one offensive player, Loftus-Cheek, but he is not 100 per cent, he has back trouble, so it was difficult to try and change the match in the last 30 minutes."

The result leaves Chelsea in fourth place, three points above fifth placed Arsenal in the race for Champion's League qualification.