Maurizio Sarri Admits Chelsea Have 'Problems' After Limping to 0-0 Draw Against Southampton

By 90Min
January 03, 2019

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri admitted his side have 'problems to solve' after a lacklustre home display against Southampton.

The Blues failed to break down a resilient Saints' side and rarely caused them problems in a game with few chances falling to either side. Eden Hazard spurned the best chance for the hosts in a match that won't live long in the memory.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Sarri admitted that his team need to address their attacking deficiencies, citing their lack of cutting edge in the final third.

"I think we played a very good match for 80 metres of the pitch, then we were in trouble for the last 20 metres," Sarri said, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"We created opportunities, of course not too many, but it’s not easy in this kind of match because they were very low in density and compact, so it wasn’t easy. If you are able to score the first goal you can find spaces so it’s easier."

Despite appearing frustrated with his side's efforts, Sarri was pleased with the control Chelsea show during the match and labelled the performance as 'good':

"We have to try to solve the problem of the last 15 and 20 metres. In the last few matches we were in control against every team but at the moment it’s not easy for us to score the first goal. The performance was good."

The stalemate means Chelsea have scored just four goals in as many Premier League games and Sarri feels it was 'difficult' to provide impetus to the match due to the Blues growing injury list to attacking players.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

He added: "On the bench I only had one offensive player, Loftus-Cheek, but he is not 100 per cent, he has back trouble, so it was difficult to try and change the match in the last 30 minutes."

The result leaves Chelsea in fourth place, three points above fifth placed Arsenal in the race for Champion's League qualification.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)