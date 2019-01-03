Romelu Lukaku & Marcus Rashford Wax Lyrical on 'Totally Different' Life at Man Utd

Manchester United strikers Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku have both spoken out about the complete reversal of fortunes in attacking play since the appointment of interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils came through a stubborn tie with Newcastle at St James' Park on Wednesday night to stretch the Norwegian's managerial record to four wins from four, joining him with United legend Sir Matt Busby as the only men to achieve such a feat in their opening games.

His side were helped to the 2-0 victory by goals from both his forwards, with substitute Lukaku playing a key role in Rashford's second after pouncing on a mistake from Magpies keeper Martin Dubravka to net the opener.

And, speaking to the Evening Standard after the game, the Englishman admitted: "We've not had the chance to do proper work on it yet but just having those words around you it makes a difference. I just want to keep improving on that."



Expanding on Rashford's comments, the Belgian explained: "It's totally different. Marcus and I and Anthony (Martial) and all the rest are learning a lot from him, especially on the offensive side.

"You have to be ready, that's what the manager asked me before the game. I just tried to help the team. I'm really delighted that we have won again and we just have to keep going."

According to reports from the Mirror, Solsjkaer was equally happy with his forward's exploits on the night, and, when probed on whether the two could feasibly start up front together, he affirmed: "You can play with two of them. No problem.

"One can play on the right and you can play two through the middle. It gives me options."