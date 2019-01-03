Roy Hodgson Confirms Cancellation of Proposed Dominic Solanke Move as 'Concerns' Dog Striker

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke will not complete his proposed loan switch to Crystal Palace, following concerns over the state of his current fitness.

The Eagles have been struggling in front of goal this season, with just 19 goals from 21 games this season, and had made their admiration of the forward publicly known.

Just before the transfer window opened, Roy Hodgson, quoted by BBC Sport, admitted:



"It's no secret he's a target. He's a proven goalscorer through all the age groups. He's someone with the profile we're looking for, and the ability we are looking for."

However, speaking to the media following his side's 2-0 victory against Wolves at Molineux, as reported by Goal, Hodgson admitted the deal was now off, declaring: "Unfortunately it is a club decision. It turns out there were complications and the club decided it wasn’t the right moment to do it.

"He had made his mind up in our favour, but it didn’t work out. But you accept these things as a manager."

It is understood that this call was made with Solanke's fitness in mind, with Palace needing a striker who can come and make an immediate impact. The England international is yet to register an appearance for the Liverpool first team this season, and has recently been absent with a muscle issue.

Thus, the south London outfit decided against the temporary switch, despite their deep appreciation of his skills, adjudging the hefty loan fee required to be too risky.



And the 71-year-old added to BBC Sport: "It's a shame in many ways, we did have a genuine interest but the club has made a decision that it's not going to work out on this occasion.

Palace deliberated long & hard over this, aware Solanke could have proved fitness + been a success (and might elsewhere). But #CPFC need a striker ready to play now, which Solanke isn’t as still recovering from injury, has had previous fitness issues & #LFC loan fee is sizeable https://t.co/ALhrRwKZgm — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 2, 2019

"He's a fine player and I accept in this instance the club has made a decision it wasn't the right moment to do this deal and we will work with what we have."

Solanke still has a host of suitors waiting in the wings though, with Brighton and Huddersfield courting him from the Premier League, and considerable interest from the Championship and across Europe.

