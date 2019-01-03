Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is unsure whether Christian Eriksen will sign a new contract at the club.

The Danish midfielder has just 18 months left on his current deal and has yet to commit his future to Spurs amidst considerable interest from a number of clubs in Europe.

A key member of Tottenham's squad, Eriksen has scored six goals and provided nine assists so far this season, helping the London-based side reach the Carabao Cup semi finals and qualify for the Champions League knock-out stages.

Speaking as quoted by Sky Sports News ahead of Spurs' FA Cup third round tie at Tranmere on Friday, Pochettino gave his opinion on Eriksen's contract situation. He said: "No news is good news. Who knows?

"I am not a person who suffers too much in this type of situation, because football is dynamic.

"Football is about interests that sometimes as a manager we cannot manage. It depends on many things. Different parties have different interests.

"Of course Christian Eriksen is so important for us and you would like to have this kind of player with you. But it's a negotiation with different parties, with different interests.

"It would be fantastic if Christian Eriksen committed to the club for a long time. If not, it's his right to do what he wants to do."

Since joining Spurs from Ajax for £11.5m in 2013, the 26-year-old star has performed superbly in the Premier League.

Eriksen recorded his 100th goal involvement for the club in Tuesday's 3-0 win at Cardiff City, expertly firing past Bluebirds keeper Neil Etheridge with a sublime strike from outside of the box.

His outstanding form in recent months has attracted interest from Spain with both Real Madrid and Barcelona keeping tabs on the Danish midfielder's contract situation at the Lilywhites.