Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino Admits Concern Over Christian Eriksen Contract Standoff

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is unsure whether Christian Eriksen will sign a new contract at the club.

By 90Min
January 03, 2019

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is unsure whether Christian Eriksen will sign a new contract at the club.

The Danish midfielder has just 18 months left on his current deal and has yet to commit his future to Spurs amidst considerable interest from a number of clubs in Europe.

A key member of Tottenham's squad, Eriksen has scored six goals and provided nine assists so far this season, helping the London-based side reach the Carabao Cup semi finals and qualify for the Champions League knock-out stages.

Speaking as quoted by Sky Sports News ahead of Spurs' FA Cup third round tie at Tranmere on Friday, Pochettino gave his opinion on Eriksen's contract situation. He said: "No news is good news. Who knows?

"I am not a person who suffers too much in this type of situation, because football is dynamic.

"Football is about interests that sometimes as a manager we cannot manage. It depends on many things. Different parties have different interests.

"Of course Christian Eriksen is so important for us and you would like to have this kind of player with you. But it's a negotiation with different parties, with different interests.

"It would be fantastic if Christian Eriksen committed to the club for a long time. If not, it's his right to do what he wants to do."

Since joining Spurs from Ajax for £11.5m in 2013, the 26-year-old star has performed superbly in the Premier League.

Eriksen recorded his 100th goal involvement for the club in Tuesday's 3-0 win at Cardiff City, expertly firing past Bluebirds keeper Neil Etheridge with a sublime strike from outside of the box.

His outstanding form in recent months has attracted interest from Spain with both Real Madrid and Barcelona keeping tabs on the Danish midfielder's contract situation at the Lilywhites.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)