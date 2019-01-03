UEFA Investigator Warns Man City Could Be Banned From Competitions After Football Leaks Revelations

Manchester City could be banned from UEFA competitions if what was revealed during the recent football leaks saga is proven to be true, according to the organisation's chief investigator.

The Premier League champions were among a handful of teams who were targeted by the leaks towards the back end of last year, which also included European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It was claimed that City inflated the value of sponsorship deals - once described as 'financial doping' by Michel Platini - to bypass Financial Fair Play. It added that one of the club's senior legal advisors celebrated the death of a former Belgian prime minister who was assessing their finances, among other things.





Investigators are still sifting through all the published material, but UEFA's chief investigator Yves Leterme has already claimed that Manchester City could be banned from competitions like the Champions League if they've breached the regulations.

Big contrast to Man City & Paris Saint-Germain comms approach to leaks.

PSG acknowledging content of leaks & addressing some concerns about racial profiling of players.

City now offered no defence for a week as evidence of wrongdoing mounts & damage to club’s reputation escalates — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) November 8, 2018

"If it is true what has been written, there might be a serious problem," Leterme said, translated by Der Spiegel's Christoph Winterbach. "This can lead to the heaviest punishment: exclusion from the UEFA competitions."

As the Champions League remains the one trophy which has alluded Manchester City since their takeover a decade ago, fans at the Etihad will be desperate that their club hasn't crossed any boundaries with their finances.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

They have been tipped as one of the favourites for the competition this season following their brilliant Premier League title win, but success in Europe would likely be marred by the football leaks revelations before investigators even come to a decision.