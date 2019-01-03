How to Watch Villarreal vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Villarreal vs. Real Madrid in a La Liga clash on Thursday, Jan. 3.

By Avi Creditor
January 03, 2019

La Liga returns to action after a brief break over the holiday season when Villarreal hosts Real Madrid on Thursday.

The home side is battling against relegation, with Villarreal sitting at the top of the drop zone with 15 points through 16 matches. Real Madrid, meanwhile, is fresh off winning the FIFA Club World Cup and can make the most of its game in hand and pull even on points with third-place Sevilla if it can secure a fourth straight victory.

The three-time reigning European champions open the day trailing first-place Barcelona by eight points and will hope to close the gap.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

