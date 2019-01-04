Barcelona 'Meet With Agents' of Stuttgart's Benjamin Pavard Ahead of Proposed Summer Move

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Barcelona have moved a step closer to securing the signature of France's World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard after meeting the agents of the Stuttgart defender.

The Frenchman has been on the books at Stuttgart since 2016, having made the move there from Lille, and has attracted attention from a host of Europe's top clubs since his impressive performances for Les Bleus in Russia last summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, it seems that Spanish giants Barcelona have taken the lead in proceedings after having met with representatives of the 22-year-old.

It appeared the defender was set to join Bayern Munich, after reports emerged a £35m deal had been struck, with Pavard expected to see the season out at Stuttgart and join the Bundesliga champions in the summer, however, Barca have now emerge as the defender's most likely destination.

France's journey to World Cup glory owed a lot to the endeavours of their energetic right back Pavard, whose stunning strike against Argentina won him the coveted FIFA goal of the tournament.

Since then the player has seen his stock rise tenfold, with the likes of Napoli and Monaco also touted as potential destinations for the full back, according to Di Marzio.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Stuttgart have been struggling in their domestic league this term, occupying 16th place in the division, and looking increasingly unlikely to hold on to their star man.

