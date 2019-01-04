Fans Know What Vincent Kompany Called Mohamed Salah After Crunching Tackle in Man City vs Liverpool

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany appeared to have a message for Mohamed Salah after his crunching tackle at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday. 

Kompany received a yellow card from referee Anthony Taylor after his crunching lunge left Salah in a crumpled pile in the middle of the pitch, with many believing the Belgian should've seen red - including former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg.

After noting his caution, Kompany appeared to mock Salah whilst he was on the floor, who has received similar treatment from Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos after last seasons Champions League final, and it just seems Salah rubs defenders up the wrong way.

The Manchester City defender appeared to mutter something in Salah's direction and the eagle-eyed fans of twitter believe they know what the Belgian said.

One Twitter post read: "Kompany definitely said 'get up you p***y' to Salah then."

Kompany eventually asked to be substituted towards the end of the game, which once again caught the attention of twitter.

The Premier League title race is really hotting up now as City closed the gap to four points behind league leaders Liverpool, and with 17 games to go there's sure to be many more heated moments before the final conclusion of the 2018/19 season, and here at 90min were sure twitter will capture it all. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)