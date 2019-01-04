Fans Know What Vincent Kompany Called Mohamed Salah After Crunching Tackle in Man City vs Liverpool

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany appeared to have a message for Mohamed Salah after his crunching tackle at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Kompany received a yellow card from referee Anthony Taylor after his crunching lunge left Salah in a crumpled pile in the middle of the pitch, with many believing the Belgian should've seen red - including former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg.

If you were the referee, how would you deal with this challenge by Kompany on Salah? 🤔



Vote in the poll below 👇 pic.twitter.com/vetiqBuaKG — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 3, 2019

After noting his caution, Kompany appeared to mock Salah whilst he was on the floor, who has received similar treatment from Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos after last seasons Champions League final, and it just seems Salah rubs defenders up the wrong way.

No fan of Man City but the game was won last night when #Kompany scythed through that 'pussy'. Once against Salah shows he's not up for the fight in a big match just when my pal Sergio Ramos wrestled him to the ground in the #UCL final #ManCityvLFC #MNCLIV #pussy — King Of The Chodes (@flazinho99) January 4, 2019

The Manchester City defender appeared to mutter something in Salah's direction and the eagle-eyed fans of twitter believe they know what the Belgian said.

One Twitter post read: "Kompany definitely said 'get up you p***y' to Salah then."

Two feet in the air and a scissor action. Then the tosser Kompany has the nerve to call Salah a p***y — Ik Ad (@DarthVader0880) January 3, 2019

Kompany eventually asked to be substituted towards the end of the game, which once again caught the attention of twitter.

Vincent Kompany called Mo Salah a pussy.. that was fair play in the heat of the momentin a top game, however which pussy asked to be substituted because his poor legs were sore 😂😂😂 #Pussy arent you big @VincentKompany — James Botts (@jbotts85) January 4, 2019

At least all the plastics out there can go back to supporting their own shitty teams 👍😉



Had to laugh at Kompany calling Salah a pussy- coming from the sick note who can’t put 4 games together, nice one chief 👍 — Rameses Niblicklll🐥 (@Liam_Clarke) January 3, 2019

The Premier League title race is really hotting up now as City closed the gap to four points behind league leaders Liverpool, and with 17 games to go there's sure to be many more heated moments before the final conclusion of the 2018/19 season, and here at 90min were sure twitter will capture it all.