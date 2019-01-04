Player of the Month: 7 Premier League Players Nominated for December Award

The Premier League have released their seven-man shortlist for the December Player of the Month award, after an action-packed festive schedule.

With so many games in so little time, there was plenty of opportunites for players state their case. Unsurprisingly, Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have made the cut, after notching 12 goals between them in the 12th month of the year.

The only other team with two representatives were Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah honoured following their side's impeccable record of seven wins from seven games. Either of them could become the first recipient from the Reds to win it this term, while it would be the Egyptian's fourth victory in the category, following his three awards last season.

September's winner Eden Hazard is the only player on the list searching for a second award, following another highly productive month for the Belgian. He recorded five assists and three goals in his seven outings, as Chelsea won five games.

Marcus Rashford is on the list, and rounding it off is West Ham's summer signing Felipe Anderson, not for the first time this season, after leading the Hammers to their best monthly points haul ever recorded in the Premier League. The Brazilian was in a sparkling form, with four goals and an assist, and his side swept to five wins with some stylish football.

Aside from Hazard, the winners of the award so far have been Lucas Moura (August), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (October) and Raheem Sterling (November). It is decided by the votes of fans, on the EA Sports website.

