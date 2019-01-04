Player of the Month: 7 Premier League Players Nominated for December Award

By 90Min
January 04, 2019

The Premier League have released their seven-man shortlist for the December Player of the Month award, after an action-packed festive schedule. 

With so many games in so little time, there was plenty of opportunites for players state their case. Unsurprisingly, Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have made the cut, after notching 12 goals between them in the 12th month of the year. 

The only other team with two representatives were Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah honoured following their side's impeccable record of seven wins from seven games. Either of them could become the first recipient from the Reds to win it this term, while it would be the Egyptian's fourth victory in the category, following his three awards last season. 

September's winner Eden Hazard is the only player on the list searching for a second award, following another highly productive month for the Belgian. He recorded five assists and three goals in his seven outings, as Chelsea won five games. 

Marcus Rashford is on the list, and rounding it off is West Ham's summer signing Felipe Anderson, not for the first time this season, after leading the Hammers to their best monthly points haul ever recorded in the Premier League. The Brazilian was in a sparkling form, with four goals and an assist, and his side swept to five wins with some stylish football. 

Aside from Hazard, the winners of the award so far have been Lucas Moura (August), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (October) and Raheem Sterling (November). It is decided by the votes of fans, on the EA Sports website.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)